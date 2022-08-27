SERDANG, Aug 27 — PAS state assemblyman Ariffin Deraman said that he was against the proposal to use the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo in parts of Peninsular Malaysia that is due to be revealed today by the coalition’s chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Defying his leader, Ariffin, who is also Terengganu PN election director, said that the new logo would not translate well in the differing political landscape of his state, as well as that of Kelantan and Kedah.

“My request to the PN leadership is that since there are differences between national politics and those in the east coast, we should maintain PAS’ logo there in the coming polls.

“It’s not that our leadership doesn’t accept PN’s logo, but we ask that a study be conducted on which logo the voters prefer for Kelantan, Kedah, and Terengganu,” he said, while addressing the audience in the coalition’s inaugural convention at Malaysian Agriculture Exposition Park (Maeps) here.

He also urged the coalition’s chairman to reconsider the decision to use PN’s dark blue coalition colour during the campaign for the next general election (GE15) as PAS’ bright green party colour was more familiar to voters in those states.

“We will accept PN’s logo if the study shows that its symbol can contribute to a big win in the election,” he added.

Last month, Muhyiddin announced that the coalition will use a new logo to avoid confusion with its current co-ruling partner-turned-foe Barisan Nasional (BN).

On July 3, PAS deputy president, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, reportedly said that the decision on whether the PN logo would be used in GE15 had not been finalised yet.