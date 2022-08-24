A vehicle ferrying former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen leaving the Federal Court in Putrajaya August 23, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

COMMENTARY, Aug 24 — Umno has been weakened with Datuk Seri Najib Razak out of action — he lost his final appeal against the SRC International sentence yesterday — despite his not holding any official post in the party.

Popularly referred to as Bossku, Najib rallied the fighting spirit of the grassroot supporters as Barisan Nasional (BN) led by Umno won not just by-elections but state elections as well.

With him out of mainstream politics now, Umno is definitely weakened even though party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other leaders are putting up a strong front.

Najib’s rebranded Bossku image was the tonic that revived the party after their devastating loss in 2018.

The coalition has enjoyed a good run and its leaders had expected a handsome majority come the 15th general election.

Many Umno supporters when met after Najib lost his appeal yesterday were visibly shaken and said they might not even come out to vote in the upcoming general election.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri is now the target of their ire because they feel that the delay to hold the general election is giving the Opposition an advantage.

They said the delay also gives time to the Opposition to raise issues that affect BN.