KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — It is still unclear whether Datuk Seri Najib Razak had paid the RM210 million fine imposed on him in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case or will do so later.

Members of the legal fraternity referred to, however, are of the opinion that the 69-year-old former prime minister may pay the fine at any point of time during his 12-year jail period.

Lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla said based on the principal of law, Najib may pay the fine whenever he wants, but if he doesn’t pay by the time his 12-year term is scheduled to end, an additional five years will be added as per the Federal Court’s ruling.

Lawyer Lim Wei Jiet also concurred with the same view, saying that there was no time limit imposed by the Federal Court on the duration of the payment.

“Hence, he can pay anytime during the 12 years,” said the counsel.

Meanwhile, lawyer M. Viswanathan was of the opinion that Najib could make instalments or even sell property as provided in Section 283 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“Normally, a reasonable amount of time will be given to make payment,” he said.

After checks with the authorities, it was still unclear whether Najib had paid the fine or not.

Yesterday, the apex court upheld the conviction and 12 years’ jail sentence and RM210 million fine on Najib for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds.

A five-member bench led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat dismissed the former prime minister’s appeal to set aside the conviction and sentence imposed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on July 28, 2020.

Najib had on December 8, 2021, failed to overturn the ruling after the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s decision. — Bernama