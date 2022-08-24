In a WhatsApp message to Bernama today, Pahang Mentri Besar and state Umno liaison committee chairman, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the deputy chief will be the acting chief of the Pekan Umno division. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, Aug 24 — Pekan Umno division deputy chief Datuk Seri Zamri Ramly will act as a caretaker of the division following the Federal Court’s decision to uphold the conviction and 12 years jail term and RM210 million fine involving its chief, Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

In a WhatsApp message to Bernama today, Pahang Mentri Besar and state Umno liaison committee chairman, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the deputy chief will be the acting chief of the Pekan Umno division.

Earlier, Wan Rosdy in a statement posted on his social media said that the Pekan constituency will be looked after, managed and given due attention for the benefit of the people.

“Najib’s contributions to develop and advance Pahang and this country throughout his tenure as Malaysia’s prime minister and Pahang mentri besar were huge,” he said, adding they appreciate all his efforts, hard work and contributions immensely.

Meanwhile, Pekan Umno committee member Datuk Seri Ishak Muhammad said Zamri is expected to call a special meeting to discuss matters arising from the Federal Court’s decision. — Bernama