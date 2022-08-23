The PKR convention will be held at Dewan Raja Muda Musa in Shah Alam, Selangor from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — PKR will hold an election convention as part of its preparations for the general election (GE15) that is rumoured to be just around the corner.

The convention will be held at Dewan Raja Muda Musa in Shah Alam, Selangor from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday.

The party’s convention director Manivanan Gowin said that the event is open for all members ranging from party volunteers to federal lawmakers.

“The 2022 PKR election convention is divided into two segments, namely, the first segment of the grassroots voice and the second segment, the leadership voice, which consists of a special election speech and mandate by the president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and an election strategy mandate, by the PKR election director, Rafizi Ramli,” he said in a statement today.

During the convention, he said that PKR will also launch the convention’s logo with the concept of “Suara Rakyat, Suara Keramat” (Voice of the People, Voice of the Sacred).

Two days ago, Rafizi, who is also PKR deputy president, said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be ready for GE15 if it happens in two or three months during the launch of the “Ayuh Malaysia” campaign truck.

The “Ayuh Malaysia” campaign was kickstarted by Rafizi to spur more voters especially fence sitters.