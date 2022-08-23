JOHOR BARU, Aug 23 — The Federal Court’s decision today against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is proof that justice and independence do exist in the country’s judicial system, said Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

He said the decision will be etched in the country’s history and be remembered by all Malaysians.

“Everything that happens is also because of the will of Allah SWT and we need to understand, as well as learn from the episode.

“The fight for high moral values and integrity will continue to be upheld by Bersatu as we will not allow this country to be exploited by leaders who abuse power,” said Dr Sahruddin in a statement issued here tonight.

Earlier, the Federal Court upheld Najib’s conviction and sentence of 12 years in prison and a RM210 million fine imposed on the former prime minister, who was found guilty of embezzling RM42 million in funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

A five-judge panel chaired by the Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat made the unanimous decision after finding that Najib’s defence was inconsistent and he failed to raise any reasonable doubt.

Dr Sahruddin said that the court’s decision also proved that former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s endeavour before this was right as he upheld the truth to oppose wrongdoing.

He pointed out that the Pagoh MP’s struggle involved a lot of patience and today it has finally been proven true.

“Bersatu members should be proud of Tan Sri (Muhyiddin), who had genuinely fought for his religion, nation and homeland.

“Such is his character where his principles of ‘telling the truth’ and ‘nothing to hide’ until he was finally sacked from Umno in 2016.

“Johor Bersatu would like to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Tan Sri Muhyiddin for his tireless courage to expose the worst scandal in our country so far,” said Dr Sahruddin, who is the Bukit Kepong assemblyman.

Dr Sahruddin explained that since Muhyiddin was fired from Umno, the Bersatu president had gone through many ups and downs in his political career.

“This is because he questioned the moral and financial scandal involving Najib.

“To all Bersatu members, let us close ranks and be confident in our struggle while continuing to champion the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in the 15th general election (GE15),” he said.

Earlier, Najib was reported to have arrived in Kajang Prison where he will serve his term.

Today is the final day of the hearing which saw Najib trying to recuse Tengku Maimun from presiding over the case, which was rejected.

The Court of Appeal had on December 8, 2021 upheld the High Court’s July 2020 verdict and sentence of 12 years in prison and a fine of RM210 million meted against the former prime minister.

Najib had been found guilty of one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust, and three counts of money laundering.