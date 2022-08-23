According to sources, the husband and wife, aged 38 and 39 respectively, were arrested at the Johor MACC headquarters in Jalan Pesiaran Tanjung at 11.30am after they were earlier called for questioning. ― Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 23 — A married couple was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for submitting false claims of RM90,000 in relation to students’ transportation services about four years ago.

According to sources, the husband and wife, aged 38 and 39 respectively, were arrested at the Johor MACC headquarters in Jalan Pesiaran Tanjung here at 11.30am after they were earlier called for questioning.

It is understood that the female suspect, who is an officer from the same department as her husband, had conspired with her spouse to make claims related to the service of picking up and dropping off school-going students in 2019 and 2020.

“The woman had used an invoice from a van operator company to make the false claims for the transportation service that was not even performed,” said the sources.

Meanwhile, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrests of the couple for their involvement.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspects were later released on MACC bail pending investigations.