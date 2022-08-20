MACC Community Education Division Senior Assistant Commissioner Ramli Hassan (fourth right) poses with representatives of the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territories Residents' Representative Council after the MACC Dialogue Session program, August 20, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Members of the Residents Representative Council (MPP) are reminded to be mindful when handling public funds as they are at high risk of being involved in false claims and situations of being offered bribes.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Community Education Division Senior Assistant Commissioner Ramli Hassan said every MPP member needs to ensure that funds received are spent according to the guidelines set and channelled to the rightful recipients because they are responsible if there was any misuse of funds.

"The offence of making false claims and not reporting corruption can be prosecuted under Section 25 of the MACC Act 2009," he said in the MACC Dialogue with Federal Territories MPPs here today.

A total of 150 MPP members from all over the Federal Territories attended the three-hour dialogue session.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hasif Husin, the Senior Assistant Director of the Community Development Unit and Community Development Department of Kuala Lumpur City Hall who was also present said MPP was the best medium for MACC to bring themselves closer to the community.

He said MPPs who are grassroots leaders are able to promote awareness regarding the crime of corruption to the community more effectively, considering the closeness of their daily affairs with the community.

"Complaints and information about corruption and abuse of power related to local issues can also be channelled to the MACC more effectively," he said. — Bernama