KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — PAS today said Malay and Muslim political parties should unite and avoid clashes among themselves in the 15th general election (GE15), in order to have a one-on-one fight against federal Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH).

PAS information chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin said the Islamist party will continue efforts under the “Penyatuan Ummah” agenda to ensure Malay-Muslim parties would not be pitted against each other such as in the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018, where multi-cornered fights took place and PH emerged the victor.

“This agenda needs the uniting of Malay-Muslim political parties to avoid clashes as had happened in GE14. PH’s win clearly became a nightmare for the public and the country,” he said in a statement today.

He claimed that the PH’s 22-month rule from May 2018 to February 2020 had allegedly caused problems for public interest, national sovereignty, and the interests of Muslims and Bumiputera as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“PAS’s principle in politics is clear and PAS will make efforts to unite the Malay political parties before GE15 through any methods and means as long as it does not contradict Islamic laws and the party’s policy,” he said.

He added that the agenda to unite Muslims will be based on three main principles outlined by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang in his policy speech, namely being fair or just to all, one Malaysian family, and Islam ruling or leading (“Adil Kepada Semua, Satu Keluarga Malaysia, Islam Memimpin”).

Khairil Nizam concluded with PAS’ call to all to support the agenda of uniting Muslims and to rebuild Malaysia in line with the slogan of Islam uniting Muslims.

Parties in Malaysia leveraging heavily on Malay-based or Muslim-based support include PAS, Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

On August 4, Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad launched the new Malay-Muslim political coalition Gerakan Tanah Air to go against the Malay-led Umno in GE15.

On August 9, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the political party will not join GTA.