KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 -- PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has called today for corruption to be eradicated holistically, likening it to a disease and labelled those involved as committing a huge sin.

However, the Marang MP also accused non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera of making up the bulk of what he called as "roots of corruption" -- those who chase illicit gains -- to the detriment of the country's economy and politics.

"If we want to deal with corruption we must first tackle it from the grass roots. If not it will eventually become a disease. These groups who chase illicit gains are the ones who eventually control the economy.

"They then damage our politics as they are the roots for corruption and the majority of them are non-Muslims and non-Bumiputras," he said in a posting on his Facebook page today.

He did not provide any elaboration or justification behind his racial claims.

Abdul Hadi said that all those involved in any form of corruption must be eradicated as they will not have the integrity to choose good leaders and not choosing a good leader was also committing a sin.

He said these days anyone can be corrupted whether they have a degree or a diploma, and only the Muslim faithful can be with integrity.

"Those who practice money politics will never pick a good leader, one with integrity. It doesn't matter whether you have knowledge or not, even a diploma holder can be corrupted.

"These are all characteristics of an incapable person who is filled with man made ideologies and is ill equipped to eradicate corruption," he added.

Abdul Hadi's remark came amid the recent littoral combat ship (LCS) scandal, and the appeal of Datuk Seri Najib Razak's SRC International Sdn Bhd court case.