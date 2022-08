BERA, Aug 20 — The government is prepared to consider increasing the allocation for the Ministry of Health (MOH) in the 2023 Budget which is expected to be tabled in October.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was because the MOH was one of the important ministries that deal directly with the people.

“During the recent coordination meeting of the development projects under RMK12 (12th Malaysia Plan), I was informed that MOH needs to be assisted in the upcoming budget.

“YB KJ (Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin) has asked for the expenditure to be increased to five per cent of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Right now it’s 2.5 per cent, there’s another half.

“The EPU (Economic Planning Unit) will look into this. God willing, there will be at least a slight increase in the budget this year compared to previous years,” he said when opening the Bera Hospital here today. — Bernama