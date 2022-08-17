Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the special sitting was also expected to see the tabling of another amendment bill which would be announced later. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 17 — The Negri Sembilan government will hold a special sitting of the state assembly in October to table an amendment bill to prevent party-hopping by assemblymen.



“We are in the midst of finalising this (second) bill. If in time, InsyaAllah we will table it at the October sitting, the date for which will be announced later,” he told reporters after chairing the weekly state exco meeting here today.

Aminuddin was reported to have said earlier that all state assemblymen had agreed to the tabling and implementation of the anti-party hopping bill, following the adoption of similar amendments by Parliament to prohibit MPs from switching parties.

On another matter, Aminuddin said the state government had agreed to raise the Yayasan Negri Sembilan scholarship for 900 undergraduates from RM100 to RM150 monthly for a year, involving a total expenditure of RM2.5 million.

He also extended the state government’s condolences over the death of DAP founding member and former chairman Dr Chen Man Hin, 97, today, describing it as a big loss for the party. — Bernama