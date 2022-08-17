PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh (centre) during a visit to the LCS project site at the BNS dockyard in Lumut December 11, 2021. — Picture via Facebook/Wong Kah Woh

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The governance, procurement and finance investigation committee’s (JKSTUPKK) report on the littoral combat ship (LCS) project for the Royal Malaysian Navy has been declassified.

DAP lawmaker Wong Kah Woh, who heads Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), confirmed receiving a copy of the declassified report on his Facebook page this afternoon.

“The PAC will upload this report to the PAC portal for the reference of all,” he added.

The 106-page declassified report is now available online.

He noted that the declassification of the JKSTUPKK report was among the PAC’s recommendations on August 4 and the Cabinet’s decision on August 8.

The initial JKSTUPKK report made available to the PAC contained parts that had been redacted.