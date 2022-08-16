Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya, August 16, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 16 -- The Federal Court has today unanimous dismissed Datuk Seri Najib Razak's legal team request to postpone hearing his final appeal against his conviction of misappropriating funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd that would send the former prime minister straight to jail for 12 years and pay a RM210 million fine if upheld.

The decision was handed by a five-judge panel led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

Tengku Maimun stressed that cases of this nature must be prioritised, adding that the time taken for this case, especially the number of dates fixed meant many other criminal cases and accused persons have had to wait their turn for their appeal to be heard.

Stressing further, Tengku Maimun said while the appellant is entitled to his right to change his counsel, he is not entitled to make this choice at the expense of the court, the prosecution or the entire justice system.

"Justice delayed in this case is also justice denied to other accused persons.

"For this reason, the appellant's motion to adjourn and vacate his appeal for a period of three to four months is unanimously refused.

"That said, we are minded to start hearing for the appeal on Thursday, 9.30am. Court is now adjourned," she said in the verdict.

MORE TO COME