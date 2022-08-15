KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The government has always prioritised the interests of women as they have contributed immensely to the country’s development, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The prime minister said womenfolk’s contributions must not only be respected but should also be given due recognition.

He said this was evident when the government last year agreed to establish the National Women’s Council (MWN), the National Women’s Executive Committee (JEWN) and state women’s working committees (JKWNi) to empower women’s roles at the federal and state levels.

“Recently the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021 was passed at the Dewan Negara to be enforced in stages.

“Under this government, the bill was passed to not only protect womenfolk, but also men from sexual harassment,” he said in his speech during a high-tea event with Malaysian women media practitioners organised by the Malaysian Women Journalists Association (Pertama) here today.

Also present were Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Bernama chairman Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi and Pertama president Sariha Mohd Ali.

In addition, Ismail Sabri said the Securities Commission has also amended its listing requirement to make it mandatory for all public-listed companies to appoint at least one female director.

The prime minister said beginning September 1, all major companies with market capitalisation of RM2 million (as of December 31, 2021) will implement this requirement, while for other companies this will be enforced on June 1, 2023.

“I had previously instructed that there is at least 30 per cent of women board members in government-linked companies (GLC) and government-linked investment companies (GLIC) before their annual general meetings are held in 2023.

To date, as many as 210 out of 900 sendirian berhad (private limited) companies have more than 30 per cent women sitting on their board of directors, he added.

On women media practitioners, Ismail Sabri said the group played an important role and the government needs their support to disseminate accurate information to the people.

At the event, the prime minister approved a fund of RM300,000 for Pertama activities and hoped that the association will help the government enhance the level of professionalism in national journalism.

“I am sure that there are many other big names among womenfolk in various fields in this country who have been journalists and the success of Pertama in helping to produce people of such calibre is an outstanding feat,” he said. — Bernama