SERDANG, Aug 14 — The Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-Tourism (MAHA) Exhibition 2022 that ended today recorded spectacular response with over 1.4 million visitors and registering sales of over RM260 million, exceeding its set targets.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said that this year’s exhibition was the biggest in terms of visitors and sales, with 1.2 million physical visitors and 266 virtual, and the sales recorded included direct sales, online sales and business matching between eight foreign marketing companies. This year’s event provided the chance for petty traders to sell their products after the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and managed to spur the spirit of entrepreneurship among youth, he said, adding that this year’s event also showcased various modern Industrial Revolution 4.0 innovations in the agrofood sector.

“Overall, Maha 2022 showcased 22 specific segments to lift the agrofood sector as one with potential opportunities for all. This year’s Maha 2022 was also held at the brink of the implementation of the National Agrofood Policy 2021-2030 (DAN 2.0),” he said during his speech at the close of the 11-day event at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) today.

A total of 33 memoranda of understanding (MoU) were signed by various parties, including international and local operators, with a total investment value of over RM5.64 billion.

“I hope all forms of partnerships signed today can be realised so that it can continue to contribute to the development of the agrofood sector in the country,” Ronald said.

Meanwhile, he said the Jamin Kerja programme in the Agro Job Fair had offered over 15,000 job opportunities, especially to youth and graduates of the agrofood sector.

As a mega agriculture exhibition at the national level, the organisation of MAHA this year was a renewal and as such MAHA 2024 would be organised similarly while expanding in terms of participation of more exhibitors and strategic partners from abroad.

This was in line with the ministry’s efforts to consolidate international collaborations to strengthen the export value chain and boost market growth, along with improving foreign market access for local food manufacturers. — Bernama