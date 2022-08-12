A resident of Flat Rosmerah in Taman Johor Jaya points to the damaged roofs after the two-hour downpour, August 12, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 12 — Strong winds and heavy rain that went on for two hours this afternoon caused significant damage to Flat Rosmerah in Taman Johor Jaya, affecting about 50 families there.

In the 1.30pm incident, the roofs of the flat blocks were blown away and several trees were uprooted and landed on vehicles.

A check by Bernama found that the residents’ home appliances and furnishings were damaged by rain that entered their units.

The affected families will be transferred to a temporary evacuation centre at Johor Jaya Hall here.

One of the victims, Rosliza Jaafar, 50, said she was cleaning her unit when strong winds blew off the roofs.

Rosliza who has been living there for 22 years said today’s incident was the worst that she has ever experienced.

Fellow resident Rohaizah Yahya, 48, said her whole family was still traumatised and confused by the incident.

She said she was in the kitchen when she heard the sound of the wind, adding that after she heard something fell, the rain started to enter her unit.

All the rooms were soaked and she took cover in the kitchen as it was the only place that was safe, she added.

Meanwhile, Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said he will discuss with Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi to get immediate assistance to help the victims. — Bernama