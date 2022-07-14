File picture of Klang Municipal Council officers monitoring areas at the fishing village of Bagan Hailam due to high tide phenomenon in Port Klang, November 7, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, July 14 — The people of Johor, especially those living in the coastal areas, have been advised to be more vigilant following warnings issued of a high tide phenomenon.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said fishermen, as well as beachgoers, were also advised to take precautions.

“The National Hydrographic Centre (PHN) has issued a warning of the high tide phenomenon which is expected to start today until Sunday.

“I urge Johor coastal residents to be more vigilant to avoid any untoward incidents,” he said via a post on his official Facebook page today.

Onn Hafiz said the public was also asked to constantly monitor weather conditions and refer to the information provided by the relevant agencies before embarking on their activities.

PHN, in a Twitter post, said the phenomenon is caused by the gravitational pull of the moon and sun. — Bernama