Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the ministry would increase enforcement to ensure that there are no places that offer dental services without certified dentists. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The Health Ministry (MOH) will not compromise with those not certified offering dental services, said its minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the ministry would increase enforcement to ensure that there are no places that offer dental services without certified dentists.

“We will take action against unqualified and unregistered individuals. We will not compromise in this matter because any dental procedures must be done by qualified dentists,” he told reporters after the Beauty and Health Programme here today.

Khairy also said that an engagement session would be held with the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry following an appeal from the beauty industry players to allow some procedures including laser treatments to be conducted by beauticians.

“The MOH does not allow this because many beauty procedures are high risk and can only be performed by medical officers. However, an appeal has been made (so) I agree to hold an engagement session with Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi,” he said.

In another development, Khairy said the government would consult health experts before making a stance regarding the country’s annual Covid-19 vaccination strategy.

He added that the MOH has not fixed any target for the second Covid-19 vaccine booster dose but will continue to educate and encourage people to take their second booster jabs for the sake of their own health. — Bernama