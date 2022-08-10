Sultan Sharafuddin during a visit to Maha 2022 at the Malaysian Agricultural Expo Park Serdang August 9, 2022. — Picture via Facebook

SHAH ALAM, Aug 10 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, wants the state government to prepare a comprehensive long-term plan covering aspects of food supply security, especially for the people in the state.

Sultan Sharafuddin said that priority be given to ensuring the balance between industrial food production and the production of agricultural products as well as those by local small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“I do not want any disruption to the source of food supply for the people in Selangor when this state is one of the main producers of various agricultural and livestock products.

“Most importantly, the food products produced must be of high quality and marketed at reasonable prices for the sake of the survival of the people,” he said in a post on Selangor Royal Office Facebook account today.

Sultan Sharafuddin also called on the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) to carry out research towards the production of higher quality agricultural and livestock products as well as ensure sufficient supply.

He also expressed interest in various agricultural products using the latest technology and also those cultivated on a small scale but with high marketing potential and urged them to intensify their farming activities so that they can enjoy the benefits with their families.

Yesterday, Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, visited the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition (Maha) 2022 at the Malaysian Agricultural Expo Park Serdang (MAEPS).

Also present was the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah. — Bernama