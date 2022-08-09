The 51-year-old suspect, who is also a qadi with the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ), is escorted by a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer at the Johor Baru Court Complex August 9, 2022.

JOHOR BARU, Aug 9 — A 51-year-old qadi with the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) was remanded for four days at the Magistrate’s Court here today after he was alleged to have submitted false claims about two years ago,

Magistrate R. Salini ordered the suspect, who is also a senior officer in the department, to be remanded from today, following an earlier remand application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to sources, the suspect was arrested yesterday for submitting false claims related to domestic travel allowance.

“The false claims were for the month of October 2020 and were submitted by the suspect to the finance division of the District Qadi’s Office.

“The suspect is said to have made the false claim for attending a JAINJ programme by travelling in a private vehicle, but was in fact using a department vehicle,” said the sources.

Earlier, the suspect arrived at the Johor Baru Court Complex at 8.30am wearing lock-up clothes while being accompanied by MACC officers.