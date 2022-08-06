Lim who has previously accused Azam (pic) of other professional improprieties, demanded the latter resign from office. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Federal Opposition lawmaker Lim Guan Eng today accused Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki of selective legal action against political leaders in the country.

The Bagan MP cited the prosecution of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi but not a Cabinet member and two deputy ministers as evidence of “double standards” shown by the MACC chief.

Lim claimed the MACC only started investigations against Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin after Zahid’s revelation in his court testimony during his corruption trial.

“This raises the question of double standards by MACC as to why Zahid was investigated and charged,” the DAP national chairman added in a statement.

He pointed out that the MACC investigation was disclosed recently by de facto law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Wan Jaafar in Parliament in response to Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh.

Ramkarpal who is also the head of the DAP’s legal bureau had asked about complaints filed with the MACC on the allegations of funds misappropriation by the three government officials.

In June, Zahid told the court in his corruption trial that Jeli MP Mustapa, Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati, and Bagan Serai MP Dr Noor Azmi quit Umno for Bersatu after Election 2018 to avoid being investigated by the MACC.

Zahid claimed in court that Mustapa, who was also the then Kelantan Umno chief, had taken more than RM30 million that was supposed to be used to take Kelantan voters living in the Klang Valley home to cast their ballot in GE14.

Zahid, who was a former deputy prime minister, also claimed that Mas Ermieyati had been entrusted with funds to manage Puteri Umno in GE14 but transferred the money to another account for her personal use.

He also claimed that Dr Noor Azmi’s brother had misappropriated funds meant for development in Bagan Serai.

Lim who has previously accused Azam of other professional improprieties, demanded the latter resign from office.

“Azam Baki should have resigned for failing to uphold the highest standards of integrity, independence, and professionalism of MACC as evidenced by Azam’s misconduct,” he stressed.

Lim previously demanded the MACC chief’s resignation on July 22 for playing down Malaysia’s deterioration in the 2022 Global Corruption Perception Index.

He has also repeatedly asked Azam to come clean on a proxy trading scandal.