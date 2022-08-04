KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The issue of conservation of Tasik Chini in Pahang, and the crime of personal data breaches will be among the focus on the last day of the Second Meeting of the Fifth Term of the 14th Parliament, today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, questions regarding the government's actions to treat and restore the Tasik Chini area so as not to be stripped of its status by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), will be raised by Fuziah Salleh (PH-Kuantan) to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources at the Ministers’ Question Time session.

There will also be a question from Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PAS-Setiu) to the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, wanting to know the ministry's plan to amend several clauses in the Personal Data Protection Act to deal with the crime that had caused nearly 100 million cases of personal data breach.

Meanwhile, during the question and answer session, Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti) will ask the Minister of Communications and Multimedia about the status of providing tablets under the PerantiSiswa programme, and the latest information on the number of tablets that will be distributed to students from the B40 group.

In addition, a question regarding the government's initiative to help students who dropped out and were unable to continue their studies, or had to postpone their studies due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be raised by Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (PH-Johor Bahru) to the Minister of Higher Education.

Also expected to be the highlight is the tabling of the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2022 for the first reading, followed by the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2022, also for the first reading.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting lasts for 12 days, starting July 18. — Bernama