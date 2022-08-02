A general view shows Asean foreign ministers meeting with Asean Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) representatives during the 55th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Phnom Penh, August 2, 2022. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 2 — Malaysia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah is leading the Malaysian delegation to the 55th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (55th AMM) and Related Meetings hosted by Cambodia, in its role as Asean Chair for 2022.

A statement issued by Malaysian Foreign Ministry Wisma Putra tonight said over the seven days, from July 31 to August 6, 2022, Malaysia is scheduled to participate in a number of meetings.

The meetings are 55th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting; Asean Ministerial Meetings with the Dialogue Partners [China, Republic of Korea, Japan, United Kingdom, India, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, European Union, the United States and Russia]; 23rd Asean Plus Three (+3) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting; 12th East Asia Summit (EAS); 29th Asean Regional Forum (ARF); Meeting of the South-east Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Commission; and the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Interface with Asean Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) Representatives.

Malaysia, as Country Coordinator for Asean-Canada Dialogue Relations for 2021- 2024, will co-chair the Asean-Canada Ministerial Meeting.

At the 55th AMM, Asean Foreign Ministers will discuss the progress of Asean Community Building, Asean 2022 Priorities and Key Deliverables including the collective and Covid-19 socio-economic recovery strategy.

The others include the implementation of Asean Political-Security Blueprint 2025, regional and international issues as well as preparations for the 40th and the 41th Asean Summits and Related Summits, which are scheduled to be held back-to-back in November 2022.

The statement said among issues that Malaysia will raise during the meetings were post-Covid-19 economic recovery efforts, strengthening of multilateralism, sustainability and climate change, public health cooperation, digital economy and transformation, and situation in the South China Sea, situation in Ukraine and the conflict in Myanmar. — Bernama