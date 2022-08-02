KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — A former director of a real estate company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of cheating a company over loan of RM5 million five years ago.

Teoh Soo Beng, 56, also pleaded not guilty to committing criminal breach of trust (CBT) and to an alternative charge with the dishonest misappropriation of property.

On the charge of cheating, Teoh was alleged to have cheated Puas Murni Sdn Bhd into giving a loan of RM5 million through an agreement dated May 25, 2017 at Plaza Riverwalk, No. 1, Jalan Selvadurai Off Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah here, between May 2017 and September 2019.

He was alleged to have deceived Puas Murni Sdn Bhd into believing that four properties belonging to him, comprising four residential units at Jazz Suite, Jalan Seri Tanjung Pinang 1, Tanjung Tokong, Penang, were to be used as security for the loan, prompting the company to give him the RM5 million, which the company would not have given the loan, if it knew it was not so.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, whipping and is liable with fine, if found guilty.

Teoh was also charged with CBT in having sold the four properties which were used as collateral for the RM5 million loan.

The offence was committed at the same place between November 2018 and September 2019.

The charge was framed under Section 405 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to five years, or with fine, or with both, if found guilty.

Teoh also faced an alternative charge, framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code for dishonest misappropriation of property, involving the four property that were used a collateral in the loan, in an agreement signed with Puas Murni at Gurney Tower, Persiaran Gurney, Penang, between May 2017 and September 2019.

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun allowed him bail of RM50,000 with one surety for all charges and set Sept 21 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri prosecuted, while Teoh is represented by lawyer S. Raveentharan. — Bernama