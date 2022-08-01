KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — DAP MP Teo Nie Ching (Kulai-PH) today accused Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon of misleading Parliament when making his ruling on Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s (Pasir Salak-BN) misogynistic remark on July 20.

The Kulai MP urged Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun to investigate his deputy’s decision and come up with a new ruling on the matter — to which Azhar said he would look into it.

“I want to state here that the deputy Speaker has misled the House, and I would like a new ruling from the Speaker on what action will be taken against the deputy Speaker.

“Even though he said that on the day of the incident and the following day, Pasir Salak would not be allowed to enter the Dewan, the Hansard showed that he was still present. He did not take part in the debate, but all his statements are recorded here, and he also took part in a vote by the Home Ministry.

“How could this happen? You said that the punishment for Pasir Salak was to not be permitted to enter the Dewan Rakyat, but on the same day he was still present in the Dewan later,” she said in Parliament today.

To this, Azhar said that he would examine the Hansard and investigate Rashid’s ruling on the matter.

In a press conference later, Kasthuri Patto (Batu Kawan-PH) said that Rashid’s ruling would set a dangerous precedent in the House and would encourage even more undignified behaviour in the future.

“This will create a dangerous precedent. He will continue to do this, other MPs with dirty mouths will just turn off their microphones and use foul language, then turn it back on to continue their debate.

“Is this what we want to see in the future of Parliament?” she said.

On July 20, Tajuddin was warned by Rashid over his remarks on DAP women — who he claimed behaved indecently and were foul-mouthed.

Tajuddin had apparently taken issue with Teo’s statement, accusing him, together with Baling MP Datuk Seri Azeez Abdul Rahim and Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, of sexist remarks against women MPs.

On July 26, Kasthuri was ejected from Dewan Rakyat after she repeatedly challenged Rashid over his ruling on Tajuddin’s remarks.

Kasthuri earlier asked about her letter to the Speaker regarding an alleged sexist remark Tajuddin said off-microphone when debating the Anti-Sexual Harrasment Bill on July 20, and Rashid said today that he already took action.

In the letter, Kasthuri urged Tajuddin to apologise and withdraw his “obscene words”

“My ruling is, number one is when he (Tajuddin) remarked that DAP women (are rude and indecent), I already gave a warning.

“Second, regarding the remark, I will only mention the word with the letter P, there is no mention in the Hansard. I have consulted with the legal advisor. When I ordered Pasir Salak (Tajuddin) to get out, Pasir Salak automatically gets two days’ (suspension) including the day of the incident. This is my ruling,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Teo disputed this today by showing the Hansard from the day, which showed that Tajuddin was present in the Dewan after being ejected during the morning session.

Teo said that Tajuddin was also present for the first voting session to pass the extension of subsection 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).