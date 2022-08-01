A screengrab from a Bernama video of the scene at the site of the crash in Medan Gopeng, Ipoh.

IPOH, Aug 1 — A flying instructor died while another was injured in a light aircraft crash at Jalan Dr Nazrin Shah, Sungai Rokam, Medan Gopeng here tonight.

The dead victim was identified as Fajim Juffa Mustafa Kamal, 52, of Semenyih, Selangor and the injured victim was Muhammad Din Fikri Zainal Abidin, 62, of Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said police received a call on the incident at about 8.10pm and initial investigation found the two flying instructors took off from the flying school located nearby.

“They were believed to be in the Piper 28 plane and the weather was fair during the incident.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) will be conducting an investigation on the cause of the crash,” he said when met by reporters at the location tonight.

He said the injured victim and the body of Fajim Juffa were brought to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here for further action.

It was learned that the flying company BATS Aviation had contacted the families of the victims involved in the incident. — Bernama