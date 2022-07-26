KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Kashturi Patto (Batu Kawan-PH) was ejected from Dewan Rakyat after she repeatedly challenged Deputy Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon over his ruling on Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s (Pasir Salak-BN) remarks from last week.

Kashturi earlier asked about her letter to the Speaker regarding an alleged sexist remark Tajuddin said off-microphone when debating the Anti-Sexual Harrasment Bill on July 20, and Rashid said today that he already took action.

“My ruling is, number one is when he (Tajuddin) remarked that DAP women (are rude and indecent), I already gave a warning.

“Second, regarding the remark, I will only mention the word with the letter P, there is no mention in the Hansard. I have consulted with the legal advisor. When I ordered Pasir Salak (Tajuddin) to get out, Pasir Salak automatically gets two days’ (suspension) including the day of the incident. This is my ruling,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Kashturi, RSN Rayer (Jelutong-PH), Teo Nie Ching (Kulai-PH) and Ramkarpal Singh (Bukit Gelugor-PH) all rose to call the ruling unfair and confusing.

Rashid then called for debate of the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) Bill to continue, but Kashturi would not relent.

“I give you warning, I have already given my ruling,” Rashid said before ejecting Kashturi.

Kasthuri said she had sent a letter to the Speaker asking for action against Tajuddin for calling DAP women MPs “biadap” (rude) and “tidak senonoh” (indecent), during a debate session Rashid was overseeing.

In the letter, Kasthuri urged Tajuddin to apologise and withdraw his “obscene words”.

“We are shocked by such indecent and unacceptable behaviour, which cannot be accepted by any member of Parliament, be it on that side (government) or this side (opposition),” she said.

She also claimed that there were nine witnesses who allegedly heard Tajuddin use an expletive after switching off the microphone.