Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahimi is seen in this file picture taken on December 2, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Former Selangor menteri besar Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim passed away tonight, after a long battle with illness.

According to a post on his official Facebook page, Khalid, 76, breathed his last at the Cardiac Vascular Sentral Hospital surrounded by his family members.

The ex-PKR leader had been hospitalised since April 23 due to a heart infection.

He is survived by his widow, four children and two grandchildren.