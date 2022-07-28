Through a post on his Facebook page tonight, a statement has been issued to refute viral news claiming that the former Selangor mentri besar had died. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, July 28 — Former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim is currently still being treated in a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, and the news about his death is not true.

Through a post on his Facebook page just now, a statement has been issued to refute viral news claiming that the former Selangor mentri besar had died.

“Therefore, the viral news earlier tonight claiming that Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim has died is not true.

“Please stop spreading any false news to protect the sensitivity of his family who is dealing with a difficult situation. Let’s all pray to Allah SWT to make matters easier for Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim,” read the statement. — Bernama