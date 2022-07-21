Former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim attends the launch of PAS Selangor’s GE14 manifesto in Shah Alam in this file picture taken on March 29, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, July 21 — Former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim’s health was worrying, former political secretary Faekah Husin after a visit to his home.

Faekah said that she visited Abdul Khalid yesterday, but could not talk to the latter as he was being treated by the nurses.

“When I entered the room, I saw Puan Sri Salbiah (Abdul Khalid’s wife) sitting faithfully by his side while watching nurses preparing equipment to provide treatment to Tan Sri.

“My chest felt heavy, tearful and sad, let alone hearing the faint recitation of the Quran played in the room. I felt sad as I don’t have the opportunity to talk or even say hello to Tan Sri,” she wrote on Facebook.

Faekah urge the public to pray for Abdul Khalid so that he could recover soon and have good health.

She also offered prayers that he would respond well to his treatment and recover.

Abdul Khalid had reportedly been hospitalised due to lung infection.