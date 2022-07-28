Atmosphere in the Dewan Rakyat which witnessed Members of Parliament voting for the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) on the provision of the Prohibition of Members of Parliament from Party-hopping at the Second Meeting of the Fifth Term of the 14th Parliament for the House of Representatives at the Parliament, July 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The amendment to the Federal Constitution to prohibit members of parliament from switching parties that was passed in the Dewan Rakyat today is an important and significant political transformation for Malaysia, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) deputy president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said.

He said the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) 2022 passed with the support of 209 of the 220 MPs proved their commitment and ability to implement political transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“I believe this will restore the people’s confidence in the electoral system and indirectly be the main reason for Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) to vote in the next general election,” he said and expressed his thanks and congratulations to the prime minister.

He said the bill will protect the interests and trust of the people who had given their mandate to politicians through the electoral process.

Meanwhile, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Transformation and Stability signed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) with the government has yielded results for Malaysians through the amendment.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook described today as a historic when the bill received the support of 209 MPs through block voting today.

He said the amendment will restore Malaysians’ confidence in the democratic system.

Also echoing similar sentiments was Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who also described today as a great and historic day for democracy in the country.

“The country’s direction is in the hands of those entrusted by the people. Today in Parliament, we created history by amending the Constitution to implement the Anti-Hoping law,” he said on Instagram.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, meanwhile, was confident that the bill promises a more stable, prosperous and credible Malaysian political future to be appreciated by the people.

“Personally, I consider this success a very progressive political step between the government and the opposition in Parliament. I am very happy to be part of the history of political maturity this evening,” he said.

The amendment to the Federal Constitution to prohibit MPs from changing parties or committing party-hopping was passed today after it received two-thirds majority support from the Dewan Rakyat. — Bernama