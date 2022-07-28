Prime Minister and Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein at the Dewan Rakyat, July 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The amendment to the Federal Constitution to prohibit members of Dewan Rakyat from switching parties, which was given a unanimous nod by the Dewan Rakyat today, is a clear sign of mature politics practised by Members of Parliament (MPs).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said mature politics practised by the MPs was based on the spirit of the Malaysian Family, which places the interests and wellbeing of the people above anything else in all project planning and implementation.

“To all honourable MPs, either from the government bloc, the opposition and the independents, who helped in creating history today, I thank you.

“Congratulations are also in order for all honourable MPs who have fulfilled their responsibility as entrusted by the people through the parliamentary democracy system,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the amendment was also important to ensure continued political stability.

The amendment to the Federal Constitution to prohibit members of Dewan Rakyat from changing parties or committing party-hopping was passed today after it received two-thirds majority support from the Dewan Rakyat.

Ismail Sabri said the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) 2022, was passed through a bloc voting, which saw 209 MPs voted in favour, none against or abstained, as 11 others were absent.

The prime minister also thanked all the 54 MPs who participated in the debate and shared their views on the bill.

The amendment comprised four paragraphs and six clauses, including a clause stating that a member of Dewan Rakyat will lose the seat that he won if he switches to another party. — Bernama