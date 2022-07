Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah with the newly-appointed heads of missions at Istana Negara, July 12, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today presented letters of appointment to four new Malaysian heads of missions at Istana Negara here.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also graced the event.

The newly-appointed heads of missions were Malaysian Ambassador to South Korea Datuk Lim Jay Jin, Malaysian Ambassador to Japan Shahril Effendi Abd Ghany, Malaysian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah and Malaysian Ambassador to Iran Khairi Omar.

Also present were Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar and Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Amran Mohamed Zin. — Bernama