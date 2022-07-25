Melaka Investment, Industry, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said 10 of the 21 assemblymen who were appointed as state executive councillors are planning to develop Melaka under Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali’s leadership. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

MELAKA, July 25 — Twenty-one Melaka assemblymen from Barisan Nasional (BN) have never had any issue with the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali after BN won in the state election last November, said state Investment, Industry, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

In fact, he said 10 of the 21 assemblymen who were appointed as state executive councillors are planning to develop Melaka under Sulaiman’s leadership.

“So this internal issue did not arise...this has been spread in social media directly or indirectly (by any party) who are jealous of our success in winning the hearts of the people in the last state election,” he said in the state legislative assembly here today.

Ab Rauf was replying to a supplementary question from Kerk Chee Yee (PH-Ayer Keroh) who had wanted to know if there were challenges in terms of internal issues in attracting more foreign investment to Melaka.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf said government agencies such as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and SME Corporation Malaysia always provide the best support to realise policies that are made to benefit the people.

“...the investment value of RM2.2 billion in the first four months of 2022 shows that investors are coming to Melaka due to the stability of the best administrative methods brought by the chief minister,” he said.

Earlier, when replying to a question from Mohd Aleef Yusof (PN-Sungai Udang), Ab Rauf said a total of RM3,701,823,477 in new foreign investment had been approved by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) for the period of 2021, while foreign investment for the first quarter of 2022 amounting to RM2,269,300,146 had been approved by Mida.

“These new foreign investments are in manufacturing, primary and also services which have successfully created 107 job opportunities from October to December 2021 and 428 job opportunities from January to March 2022.

“Among the countries involved in foreign investment from October to December 2021 are Germany, Thailand, Egypt, Singapore, Taipei and the United States while for foreign investment from January to March 2022 are from Singapore, Germany, Taipei, the Netherlands, China and the United States,” he said. — Bernama