Melaka Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said he strongly denies an article that claimed Melaka’s politics are in turmoil once again. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

MELAKA, July 9 — Melaka Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh has given the assurance that there will be no action that can betray the people’s mandate such as a no-confidence vote against Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said the people’s mandate obtained during the state election in November last year should be respected.

Ab Rauf said he strongly denies an article that claimed Melaka’s politics are in turmoil once again.

“The article is malicious and aims to disrupt Melaka’s political stability. As the Melaka BN chairman, I will never betray the trust given by the people of Melaka,” he said in a statement here last night.

It was alleged that Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali may face a vote of no confidence in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) which will convene from July 25.

Ab Rauf said the state BN leadership would continue to strive to provide prosperity to the people and focus on winning parliamentary seats in the 15th general election (GE15).

He called on all BN leaders at all levels not to be influenced by the allegation and to remain focused to achieve victory in GE15. — Bernama