JOHOR BARU, July 25 — A housewife and her friend were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of the woman’s husband at a flat in Taman Daya two weeks ago.

Margaret Law, 36, and Fam Mee Fatt, 53, nodded when the murder charge was read out to them before Magistrate Nurmadiana Mamat. However, no plea was recorded.

They were jointly charged with the murder of Lee Ming How, 44, at a flat along Jalan Nipah in Taman Daya here at about 2pm last July 14.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same Act, provides the death penalty upon conviction.

The court fixed Sept 27 for mention pending the post-mortem result In the same court, both Law and Fam pleaded guilty to self-administration of drug and were each fined RM1,700, in default six months’ jail.

Law, who tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, was charged with committing the offence at the Narcotic Criminal Investigation Division of the Johor Bahru Selatan district police at about 1.30 pm last July 15.

As for Fam, a labourer, he tested positive for methamphetamine at the same place at about midnight the following day (July 16).

Magistrate Nurmadiana also ordered them to be placed under the National Anti-Drugs Agency’s (AADK) probation for two years. — Bernama