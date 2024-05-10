KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The police have arrested two local men at Batu Caves this afternoon to facilitate investigations into the firebombing of an entertainment outlet in Jalan Yap Kwan Seng early yesterday morning.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the men were arrested at 3 pm at a house.

“We will submit an application for remand for both suspects tomorrow, and based on preliminary investigations, the incident does not involve any extremist elements.

“The case is being investigated under Section 435 and 506 of the Penal Code,” he said at the Sentul district police headquarters Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations here today, adding that the police have also taken statements from the owner of the premises and the entertainment outlet manager.

On the 10 suspects, including three foreigners, with ties to the Israeli man charged for firearms’ possession, Rusdi said that they will be released next week on police bail and the three foreigners will be handed over to the Immigration Department for further action.

“They will be released before the remand period is up but can be recalled to facilitate investigations,” he added. — Bernama

