KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Corporate figure Tan Sri Mustapha Kamal Abu Bakar who died this morning at the age of 73, was laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim cemetery here at about 3pm today.

Earlier, the remains of Mustapha Kamal were bathed and shrouded at his residence in Jalan Petaling Jaya Utama, Damansara Perdana here at about 2pm.

The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah as well as Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof were present to pay their last respects to Mustapha Kamal.

Mustapha Kamal leaves behind a widow, Puan Seri Wan Nong Wan Ibrahim, four children and 15 grandchildren.

The Emkay Group founder died at 7.45am at the National Heart Institute here.

Mustapha Kamal, who was born in Kampung Changkat, Pusing, Perak, was once nicknamed “king of affordable housing” as he was responsible for developing more than 12,000 low-cost houses in Selangor and Perak.

His property company changed its name to MK Land Holdings Bhd after being listed on Bursa Malaysia (then known as Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange) in August 1999.

At the beginning of his career, the Universiti Malaya graduate and recipient of Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Sustainable Property Development from Universiti Utara Malaysia and Honorary Doctorate in Business and Entrepreneurship from Universiti Teknologi MARA, among others, served as assistant district officer in Kuala Kubu Baru, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Petaling between 1971 and 1976. — Bernama