Mustapha Kamal formed the Emkay Group in 1983, which was later publicly listed as MK Land Holdings Berhad in 1999. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Corporate figure and founder of property developer Emkay Group Tan Sri Mustapha Kamal Abu Bakar was reported to have died today at age 73.

News portal Astro Awani reported that the man who was known as the "father of affordable housing” died at the National Heart Institute here.

According to the news report, Mustapha’s daughter, who was named only as Felina, said her father will be buried at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetary later today.

Mustapha began his career as a civil servant, rising up to the rank of deputy commissioner in the Selangor Land and Mines Office, which is now known as the Land and Mines Department.

He then became the director of Shah Alam Properties Sdn Bhd.

In 1983, he formed the Emkay Group, which was later publicly listed as MK Land Holdings Berhad in 1999.

According to Astro Awani, as of 2018, the group has built over 60,000 units of residential, commercial and office spaces, and sold more than 35,000 residential units priced below RM100,000 in areas including Damansara Damai and Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh.