Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court May 23, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Confirmation that Tan Sri Apandi Ali tried to broker a settlement between the government and Low Taek Jho required an investigation on whether the ex-attorney general previously colluded with the fugitive, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former prime minister noted that Apandi was the AG who could not see wrongdoing in the 1MDB scandal, and said the new development meant there could have been a conflict of interest at the time.

“The government now has a responsibility to investigate as there are elements of Apandi’s collusion and complicity with the 1MDB offences, to ensure those responsible for defrauding the country in this planned crime are tried and punished,” he said.

Last week, it was revealed that Apandi represented Low, also known as Jho Low, in offering RM1.5 billion to Malaysia to settle all the 1MDB-related charges against the latter.

The Attorney General's Chambers later confirmed Low’s attempt to settle the charges against him for his alleged role in the 1MBD global corruption scandal, but said it rejected this.

Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during his visit to Felda Ayer Hitam to help campaigning for Pejuang's candidates ahead of the state election March 3, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Dr Mahathir noted today that Apandi’s decision not to prosecute any individuals over the 1MDB scandal has already been shown to be wrong, noting that a conviction has already been secured against former PM Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“By right, Apandi should feel guilt and regret over his stand in blocking these 1MDB crimes from reaching the courts,” Dr Mahathir said.

“Now, he is willing to be the intermediary for Jho Low to obtain a settlement and reportedly pay the Malaysian government RM1.5 billion.”

Apandi was appointed as the AG by Najib in 2015 and concluded in 2016 that there was no wrongdoing related to the movement of billions of ringgit in alleged 1MDB funds through Najib’s bank accounts.

After Pakatan Harapan won the general election in 2018, Dr Mahathir put Apandi in cold storage before replacing him with Tan Sri Tommy Thomas.