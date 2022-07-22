Judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak meted out the fine, in default six months jail, on Aspan, 70, after he changed his plea to guilty when the case came up for mention. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 ― Blogger Aspan Alias was fined RM4,500 by the Sessions Court here today for improper use of network facilities by posting offensive comment against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on his Facebook.

Judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak meted out the fine, in default six months jail, on Aspan, 70, after he changed his plea to guilty when the case came up for mention.

Aspan was charged with initiating the transmission of offensive communication with intention to annoy others against the King on his Facebook, with the profile name “Aspan Alias” at 2.47pm on May 16, 2021.

The charge, under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and is punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same law, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year and can also be fined RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

Earlier, during mitigation, his lawyer, Nurul Huda Razali informed the court that her client was jobless and suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure.

He also regretted his action, she added.

Deputy public prosecutor Najihah Farhana Che Awang prosecuted. ― Bernama