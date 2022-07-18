Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said said all functions of Aksem would be taken over by the Royal Malaysia Police through the General Operations Force under the Internal Security and Public Order Department. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The dissolution of the Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem) does not have a negative effect on the country’s border enforcement operations at present, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said.

He said all functions of Aksem would be taken over by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) through the General Operations Force (GOP) under the Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA).

He said the source of authority enshrined in the Malaysian Border Security Agency Act 2017 (Act 799) would be continued and enforced by existing acts like the Police Act 196, Immigration Act 1959/63, Customs Act 1967 and other legislations that are in force.

“To ensure the purpose of the establishment of Act 799 on the importance of coordinating border security actions being maintained, the functions of the High-Level Committee and Coordinating Committee enshrined under this act will be implemented by the National Border Security Strengthening Committee and the National Border Security Coordination Committee,” he said.

He said this when tabling the Malaysian Border Security Agency (Amendment) Bill 2021 for the second reading in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

Ismail said that with the repeal of Act 799 and Aksem’s functions fully taken over by PDRM, the Inspector-General of Police would have command and control over border security assignments.

“This will have a positive impact on the effectiveness of operations in the land border areas and all planning will be carried out more efficiently and systematically,” he said.

According to him, the Cabinet at its meeting on March 12 had, among others, taken note that Act 799 would be repealed after Aksem is placed under PDRM fully.

Meanwhile, Ismail said while winding up the debate on the bill that 613 Aksem officers and personnel would be absorbed into the GOP following the dissolution of the agency.

He said this would increase GOP’s manpower from 13,199 officers and personnel to 13,812.

Ismail also said the agency’s enforcers would strengthen security at the borders to curb the smuggling of drugs into the country.

He said this in reply to Wong Hon Wai (PH-Bukit Bendera) on the implications of the Thai government’s decision to allow its citizens to grow ganja.

The Dewan Rakyat then unanimously passed the bill. — Bernama