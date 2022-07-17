The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today confirmed that the promotional advertisement offering up to 50 per cent discount on summons until July 20 on the WhatsApp application was fake. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today confirmed that the promotional advertisement offering up to 50 per cent discount on summons until July 20 on the WhatsApp application was fake.

PDRM secretary (SUPM) Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the advertisement, which offered up to 50 per cent discount on PDRM and the Road Transport Department (RTD) summons, also displayed the number of individuals who could be contacted to obtain the purported discount.

“Investigations are being carried out to track down the individuals responsible for spreading the fake news and advertisements.

“People who receive the promotional advertisement are asked not to be influenced or contact the numbers provided,” she said in a statement today.

She also advised the public to check the authenticity of the news, especially on the offer to reduce the summons through the PDRM’s official media channels to avoid becoming a victim of fraud. — Bernama