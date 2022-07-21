Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat speaks during a press conference at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) in Kuala Nerus July 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has described the allegation of race-based recruitment and promotion in the civil service as serious and baseless.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat, in a statement, stressed that recruitment and appointment of civil servants were based on the merit and competence of candidates as stipulated by the Public Service Department (PSD).

He said that there was no quota on recruitment involving certain religions, races, ethnicities or states, adding that those who joined the public sector do so based on their own will and interest.

“Applications are open to all. The lack of response from non-bumiputeras is because they view the salary as lower compared to working in the private sector or conducting their own business,” he said.

He also said that the issue raised by Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok was seen as an attempt to politicise the public service.

“We have never seen civil servants neglect a particular race in providing services; in fact, civil servants are the frontliners to assist the people in the event of a disaster or emergency,” he said.

Adnan said Kok’s statement that low salary structure and lack of opportunities for career advancement were among the main factors preventing non-bumiputeras from joining the civil service was also inaccurate as it involved all staff, regardless of race.

He said during her time in the previous administration, there was no effort from Kok to advise the government to elevate the profession in the civil service sector to the appropriate level.

“Cuepacs would like to advise all quarters, especially politicians, not to use the public service for their own political interests.

“As civil servants, we hold to the concept of neutrality and professionalism and respect the principle of separation of powers in upholding the rule of law and the Federal Constitution,” he said. — Bernama