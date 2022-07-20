KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Putrajaya will need to study calls for employment laws to be tweaked so women suffering from severe menstrual pain can get leave from work, Women, Family and Community Deputy Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff told the Dewan Rakyat this morning.

"The ministry is of the view that the introduction of menstrual leave must be studied first and further engagements with stakeholders such as the Public Services Department, the Human Resources Ministry, the Finance Ministry, unions and employers associations," she said during Ministerial Question Time.

"This is because the process of introducing menstrual leave will not only affect female employees but will have implications on productivity and the national economy," she added.

Several Opposition Members of Parliament MP have supported the idea for menstrual leave. Among them, Klang MP Charles Santiago, urged Putrajaya to expedite the drafting and enforcement of a policy that requires employers to grant leave to menstruating women if they need it.

Charles believes the policy would promote employee loyalty and productivity.

Proponents of menstrual leave said countries Japan and Indonesia had implemented their menstrual leave policies successfully.