Ismail Sabri said the Comsec doctrine, introduced by the National Security Council, will enable Malaysia to better face the challenges of national security management. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 19 — Malaysia has introduced the Comprehensive Security (Comsec) Doctrine to enable the responsibility of maintaining national security to be shouldered proactively by all the government machinery and the people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Comsec doctrine, introduced by the National Security Council (NSC), was to enable Malaysia to face the challenges of national security management now and in the future.

"The pillar to the implementation of a comprehensive security strategy is the trust that must be upheld by all member of the Malaysian Family (Keluarga Malaysia),” he said when opening the 2022 National Security Conference and National Security here today.

Ismail Sabri said all the government machinery should ensure the Comsec strategy is implemented in all aspects of the country’s governance and for the NSC to implement the Comprehensive Security Practice initiative as soon as possible.

"This Comprehensive Security Practice will enable the level of preparedness to be enhanced for Malaysia to face any potential crisis situation," he said, adding that it should involve the ministries and the federal government agencies with the cooperation of the state government as well as the involvement of the private sector.

The prime minister said all government agencies should be prepared, through the existing mechanism, to start planning the implementation of the Comprehensive Security Practice immediately.

"In fact, there is a need to integrate the aspects of volunteerism and participation of non-governmental organisations, especially involving various segments of the community," he said.

Ismail Sabri said for the next three years, the NSC should start a framework for the implementation of the Comprehensive Security Practice to be tested at an early stage and improved continuously.

Meanwhile, the prime minister expressed his appreciation to the volunteers who always ensure the recovery of the Keluarga Malaysia in any disaster that hit he country.

"Actually, the culture of volunteerism must continue to be sown and nurtured as an approach to ensure the community is able to face challenges ahead," he said.

He said the community should also be prepared to be the eyes and ears of the security agencies in efforts to prevent any form of threat to national security.

In recognition of the community’s contribution and role , he said the government had decided to introduce the concept of Community Based Security Management (CBSM). — Bernama