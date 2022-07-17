TAWAU, July 17 — The main agenda of Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (Harapan Rakyat) now is championing the welfare and betterment of the people, said its president Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah.

He said contesting in the 15th general election (GE15) was not the Harapan Rakyat’s main agenda at the moment because the party wanted to look at the response from the people first.

“But if we are offered (to contest in GE15), we (Harapan Rakyat) will accept it.

“We are confident that the people are with Harapan Rakyat based on the full attendance at the (general) assembly,” he told reporters after the 2022 Harapan Rakyat general assembly here today.

However, Liew said the party would work hard to retain the Kukusan state seat won by its deputy president Rina Jainal.

Meanwhile, he said Harapan Rakyat was still awaiting decision from the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Supreme Council meeting on the party’s application to join the coalition.

Meanwhile, Rina said Harapan Rakyat’s aspiration was for the state government to be led by local political party in an effort to develop Sabah.

She also said that Harapan Rakyat would strive to bring more development to Tawau and Sabah in general and urged the federal government to give a bigger allocation to the state. — Bernama