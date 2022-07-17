PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is seen at the 16th PKR National Congress at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam July 17, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, July 17 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will hold discussions with DAP and Amanah on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability between the Federal government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) which ends July 31.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was because both DAP and PKR had new council members after their respective party elections.

“As for the interpretation of the MoU, it does not necessarily end in July or during the election, so we will have to see, because we do not want to be seen not focusing on people’s issues.

“For example, once we stop it (the MoU), are we forcing the General Elections (GE)? We do not want to force, because there are immediate concerns that must be addressed,” he told a press conference after the 16th PKR National Congress here today when commenting on PH’s interest in extending the MoU.

Anwar said he would also meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to discuss the matter next week.

On September 13, 2021, the Federal Government and PH inked an MoU to establish bipartisan cooperation on fighting Covid-19, transforming the administration, Parliamentary reforms, ensuring judicial independence, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the formation of a steering committee.

Earlier, during the winding-up session, Anwar said the party’s method of selecting candidates in the Melaka and Johor state elections would not be used during GE15.

Anwar said any leader who did not have a satisfactory track record at the branch level would not be selected as a candidate, and the party would also seek the views of women and grassroots members before the letter of appointment was issued.

“From the experience in the Melaka and Johor state polls, people blamed Anwar. But as president, I take responsibility.

“However, they do not know that 90 per cent of the candidates were proposed by the State Leadership Council (MPN) and branches, and a similar approach would not be used again. — Bernama