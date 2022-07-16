KOTA BHARU, July 16 — Ketereh UMNO division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa has expressed hope that the Registration of Societies (RoS) Department approves the application to amend the Umno constitution as decided by the party at its special general assembly on May 15.

Annuar, who is also Ketereh MP, said it had been two months since the application was made, and the RoS should be able to come up with a decision soon.

“As an Umno member, the party has made a decision (to amend the constitution), so all of us members support the party's decision. And we all hope that the RoS will approve it,” he told reporters when asked about the matter.

He was met after conducting a survey on the prices of goods at the Ketereh Market here today.

Annuar, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said he understood RoS had to take time to decide on the matter as it had legal implications.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan had said that as of yesterday (July 15) RoS had not given a decision on the application to amend the Umno Constitution after the notice was submitted to RoS on May 17.

RoS in a brief statement to Bernama on July 7 informed that the decision on the application would be known no later than today (July 16).

Umno had approved an amendment to the party's constitution allowing party elections to be held no later than six months after the General Election (GE), to enable members to focus on the GE. — Bernama